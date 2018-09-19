ST. LOUIS - The United Food & Commercial Workers, Local 655, confirmed Wednesday that unless buyers are located, the Shop ’n Save stores in Jerseyville, Granite City, Cahokia and Belleville will close as of Nov. 19.

Local 655 Communications Director Collin Reischman said unless a store was on the list of those being purchased by Schnucks on Monday, they will be closed if a buyer is not found.

“There is federal law that requires a company like Shop ’n Save to give notice of closure 60 days in advance,” he said. “They gave us that notice on Monday. Unfortunately Shop ’n Save had a lot of employees who found out from the news this was happening. We will explain to the members specifically what will happen in regard to their contract. The union’s contract is very specific about what severance pay, paid vacation and how long health care can be provided to protect these people.”

Reischman said the Local 655 wishes companies overall were better to their employees.

“Thank God these folks are part of a union that wants to help,” he said. “It is a shame these kinds of things happen to people. This is not their fault, it is a failure of the managers.”

Reischman said the Local 655 has a meeting set with SuperValue on Thursday to discuss issues surrounding the store closures. He said he said part of the discussions will be to see what the company will do beyond the contract for the employees. The Alton, Edwardsville, Wood River and East Alton stores are included the Schnucks’ purchase list and will remain open.

