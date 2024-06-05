JERSEYVILLE — Senior soccer goalie Lauren Lyons has been named a Sparklight Female Athlete of the Month for Jersey Community High School. Lyons, a multi-sport athlete and standout student, was a key player for Coach Scott Burney’s squad this past season.

“Lauren was an all-conference level keeper and a tremendous leader on and off the field for the Panthers this past season,” Burney said. "Her performance and leadership were instrumental in the team's success, making her absence next season notably significant."

In addition to her achievements in soccer, Lyons also played on the girls' volleyball team, showcasing her versatility and dedication as an athlete.

Burney emphasized her positive impact: “Lyons always provided added protection for the Panthers with her skill in goal and positive attitude," the coach said.

As the season concludes, the recognition of Lyons as the Sparklight Female Athlete of the Month highlights her contributions and the void she will leave in the Panthers' lineup. Coach Burney and the team will miss her presence both on and off the field.

