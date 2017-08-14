JERSEYVILLE - Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) is now taking registrations for the Girls & Boys Basketball Leagues. Both leagues are open to children currently enrolled in 1st through 6th grade.

The girls’ league will run November and December and the boys’ league will run January and February. Divisions will be divided as follows: 1st/2nd, 3rd/4th and 5th/6th.

Registration fee is $40 per child and includes a game shirt. Most games will be played at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street, on nights and weekends.

The department does not provide equipment for the program. Parents are required to provide a basketball and non-marking soled shoes for each child. Both league’s success depends on parents as volunteer coaches. Both residents and non-residents of the city are welcome to participate in the league.

Do not put it off; the registration deadline is Saturday, September 23 for the girls’ league and Saturday, October 28 for the boys’ league, so register now! A $5 late fee will be applied to any registrations accepted after the deadline.

JPRD is excited to include an online registration option at no additional charge, with the use of a debit or credit card, specifically for the winter basketball programs at https://signupville.com/Jerseyville/Default.aspx. Parents can still register in person with cash or check and by mail with check.

For more information or to learn how to register, please visit http://parks-recreation.jerseyville-il.us/, call the JPRD office at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

