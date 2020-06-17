JERSEYVILLE - The Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department has announced it will move ahead with the annual July 4 Fireworks this year.

This year's event is set Saturday, July 4, 2020, at the Jersey County Fairgrounds (American Legion). The show begins at dark.

Those attending are asked to remain in their vehicles and practice proper social distancing.

"The Legion will remain the location of the fireworks," the Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department said. "In accordance with the current State of Illinois guidelines, Jerseyville Parks & Recreation is recommending all social distancing and wearing of masks be observed based on the current parameters as of July 4, 2020. We are happy to be offering fireworks amid current events, and hope everyone enjoys the display."

