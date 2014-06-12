The City of Jerseyville will be holding the annual Independence Day fireworks display on Friday, July 4 at 9:20pm.

The display will ignite from the Jerseyville American Legion Fairgrounds, located at 300 Veterans
Memorial Parkway, Jerseyville, Illinois 62052. Tune into WJBM-1480AM to hear patriotic music during the show.

The display is sponsored by the City of Jerseyville and American Legion Post 492. The Eagles will be offering food and beverages for purchase.

For more information, please contact the Jerseyville Parks & Recreation Department at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

