JERSEYVILLE - The Jerseyville Economic Development Council unveiled their new project, the Mid-American International Gateway, Friday afternoon.

The project is made possible by the collaboration between Stonemont Financial Group and the Jerseyville Economic Development Council and will serve as a part of the Kansas City Southern railway network.

The multimillion-dollar project will begin construction near Crystal Lake Road as early as this year with the rail system being utilized within about 12 months after its completion.

Jerseyville Mayor William Russell said the development will provide tons of opportunities for the community.

“This is about opportunities in our community for youth to be able to stay here, have life-sustaining jobs, be givers to our community instead of taking from the community, the opportunity to lower tax rates in our community with economic development and growth, which is huge for all of us,” Mayor Russell said. “The nice thing about this is all the support from the community. Every business in this room today is going to have a chance to be more successful.”

Representative Rodney Davis said it nice to see so many elected officials in attendance recognizing the importance of the new rail network on the entire region.

“What’s good for Jerseyville is great for the metro-east and the rest of our communities,” Davis said.

“It’s exciting to see this huge investment coming to fruition after years of hard work,” Representative CD Davidsmeyer said. “I want to thank Mayor Russell, Shari, Kansas City Southern Railroad, Stonemont and everyone in Jersey County who have worked to ensure that this project will provide a great boost to our regional economy. Our area has so much to offer and I look forward to all of the opportunities that this project will bring.”

