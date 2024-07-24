JERSEYVILLE - Four-year-old Stella Schultz has spent the last 240 days in Children’s Hospital. Now, the community is rallying around her to make sure she has a great 5th birthday.

Many people throughout the Riverbend region have followed Stella’s story on the “A Heart for Stella” Facebook page, where her parents share updates on Stella’s wait for a heart transplant. At 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2024, at Dolan Park in Jerseyville, community members can come out for a free concert to raise money, make birthday cards for Stella, and show their support for the Schultz family.

“It’s more or less just a night to bring your own lawn chairs and blankets to come sit on the grass and just listen to a night of music and rally around this family,” explained Sheldon Rushing, who helped organize the concert event with Choices Ministry.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. and will run until 8:30 or 9 p.m. Community members are encouraged to come out and enjoy the music. There will be chances to donate throughout the night, as well as a birthday card-making station where people can create cards for Stella to open on her birthday next week.

Stella’s parents will also be at the event. Rushing said they plan to share their story.

Choices Ministry is hosting the concert. The nonprofit outreach ministry often sponsors concerts to help community members and share their Christian faith. Brenda Fowler, who is helping to organize the event, noted that the goal is to raise money for the family and pray for Stella.

“They decided to help the family out and help with medical costs and loss of wages, because both parents have been staying with her,” Fowler said. “Even if you can’t donate, prayers are as much appreciated as finance.”

To donate to Stella and the Schultz family, you can click here or visit Choices Ministry on Facebook for more information about the concert fundraiser on July 27, 2024. Follow “A Heart for Stella” on Facebook to learn more about Stella’s journey.

“I have empathy and I’m sure the community has empathy for the parents, for what they’re going through and how traumatic this must be for them,” Rushing added. “Really, all we can contribute is our prayers, our love and our financial donations.”

