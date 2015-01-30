Jersey Community Hospital is searching for services in children’s entertainment including fictional characters, balloon clowns, jugglers, therapy dogs, magicians, or any other entertainment for local fundraiser in Jerseyville, IL.

The event will be held May 9th from 11 am to 3 pm at Westlake Country Club (outdoors) for the annual Mark Wittman Golf Tournament and Carnival.

The carnival sector of the benefit is an event being brought back after 11 years and the staff is seeking help getting contacts and referrals for the services.

This year, the funds raised at the event will be presented to Jonny Wade, a 7 year-old fighter who was recently diagnosed with brain cancer and Lori Schultz, a mother of two young children that also with brain cancer.

If you have any information or would like to participate, please call Debra Wittman (618)498-2075.