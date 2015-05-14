If you love street machines, Jerseyville will be the place to be on Saturday May 23, when the Jersey County Street Machine Association rolls out its inaugural Car, Truck, Motorcycle Show and Swap Meet. This year’s event, sponsored by O’Reilly Auto Parts, will be on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend at 902 South State Street, next to Outrageous Outdoors.

“We wanted another opportunity to host a show in our own community and provide good clean, family entertainment for adults and kids, alike. It's a way to kick off the ‘car show season.’” said JCSMA President Jeff Dixon about the upcoming show and swap meet.

The Association started in 1984 with only five members; 31 years later the membership is now at 28 members and Dixon says, “Our club is always looking for new members and volunteers to help with our events.”

When it began, the Association’s mission was, “To share expertise about building and maintaining classic cars” and though that mission remains, the Association’s President said it’s also taken on a purpose “to raise money for local charities, such as the Jersey Township Food Pantry, D.A.R.E. Program, Charity Works Food Pantry, Jerseyville Library and Salvation Army.”

Dixon says the club is quite active in the community, hosting cruises at Arby's & Burger King on the first Friday of every month from April through October.

“We use our car cruises to collect canned food items for the local food pantries,” said Dixon. “We are also looking to partner with local non-profits to increase the public’s awareness of them by using our cruises to show their causes. We host two car shows per year, the upcoming First Annual Jerseyville Memorial Weekend Car Show and Swap Meet and the Fifth Annual Jerseyville DARE Car Show on August 2nd.”

The Jerseyville Memorial Weekend Car, Truck, Motorcycle Show & Swap Meet will be a Best of the Best Qualifier Show, judged by participants in the show, with the top 30 participants winning awards.

Besides the entertainment provided by the meticulously maintained vehicles, there will be vendors providing food and beverage, collectables, and other ‘vehicle related’ merchandize.

In the Assiciation’s inaugural year, the Car, Truck, Motorcycle Show and Swap Meet will hold a 50/50 raffle with proceeds benefitting ‘Team Jonny’. Jonny is an 8 year old Jerseyville boy undergoing treatment for medulloblastoma, a rare form a brain cancer and is in the midst of a yearlong treatment plan to be followed by chemotherapy.

“We want to help the family with medical expenses” said Dixon. “We will also be collecting donations for the family.”

Registration is between 8:00 and 11:30 a.m. with awards presented at 3:30 p.m.

The Association hopes to grow their shows and cruises each year and increase their ability to give more back to the community.

Contact info:

Car Show Questions: 618-407-6270

Vendor Questions: Carol – 618-498-7947

Swap Questions: Bob – 618-535-4225

CLICK HERE FOR FLYER INFORMATION

