JERSEYVILLE - The new Bargain Outlet co-owner George Roethemeyer released updated information today that the Bargain Outlet in the old Shop ’N Save location in Jerseyville has plans now for a grand opening on October 1.

Roethemeyer said excitement is building with the opening of the new Bargain Outlet store and renovation of the old Shop ’N Save.

The co-owner said he did a recent TikTok video that showed the inside of the store, a link is included here.

“We have cleaned the store and had plumbing issues fixed and have the A.C. going,” he said. “We get our first truck of merchandise on Monday and will start construction and getting shelves set next week. We have three more trucks, coming and we will start hiring the first week of September.”

Stay tuned to the Jerseyville Bargain Center Facebook page for more information about developments and hiring.

Here is the inside TikTok video:

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMRFGRF8D/

