JERSEYVILLE -In conjunction with Jerseyville Banking Center, J.C.H.S. has selected their “Students of the Month.” The recipients for the month of September are Grant Morgan (11) & Halle Bechtold (10).

Article continues after sponsor message

The selection of a “Student of the Month” is based upon the number of F.O.C.U.S. nominations a student receives in a given month. F.O.C.U.S. (Finding One Clearly Unique Student) is a program that acknowledges a student each week for academic or kindness. Each week, teachers may recognize students who have performed well in their classes by selecting them as F.O.C.U.S. students for that particular week.

During September, Grant & Halle received the most F.O.C.U.S. nominations. Because they received the most nominations, they were named “Students of the Month” at JCHS.

They are being congratulated by Jenny Coad, Retail Operations Supervisor and Phyllis Caselton, Vice President at Jerseyville Banking Center.

More like this: