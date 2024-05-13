HARDIN - A pair of area individuals have been charged with offenses after a traffic stop in Calhoun County.

Calhoun County Chief Deputy Zach Hardin provided this information about a stop that occurred at approximately 7:43 p.m. on May 6, 2024, on Illinois River Road near Deer Plain, in Calhoun County.

"Subsequent to an investigation, a passenger, Erin L. Settles, aged 39, of Jerseyville, Illinois was arrested for the following offenses:

Possession of a Controlled Substance, and

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Additionally, another passenger, Kevin J. Patton, aged 27, of Kane, Illinois was arrested for the following offenses:

Possession of Methamphetamine, and

Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Settles and Patton were arrested without incident and transported to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office."

As is now required under the provisions of the new House Bill 3653, known as the SAFE-T Act; both Settles and Patton were booked and released with a Notice to Appear at a later date at the Calhoun County Courthouse.

All suspect(s) are innocent until proven guilty.

More like this: