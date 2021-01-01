JERSEYVILLE - One of the biggest stories of 2020 in Jerseyville was the Jerseyville American Legion Post 492 marked its 100th anniversary on August 10, 2020.

The Jerseyville American Legion Post was officially chartered on Aug. 10, 1920. Vernon Timcke is the Legion commander. Around the time of the anniversary, the club had 170 members.

Gregory S. Breden of the Jerseyville American Legion Post said: "Our post named after Fred and Harold Worthy, who were cousins. The first Jersey County man to make the supreme sacrifice in battle was Sergeant Fred Worthy. In with his cousin, Corporal Harold Worthy, he went to St Louis on the 9th of April 1917, and enlisted in what was then First Missouri Infantry, later consolidated with other forces and known as One Hundred and Thirty-Eighth Infantry.

"The story of Fred and Harold Worthy is the boys enlisted together and were in training together. They went to France as members of the same company, and from the time of their enlistment vowed to stay together. They receive their training in this country at Camp Doniphan, Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and made the trip overseas early in May of 1918. In the fighting in France their company, which was K company of the 138 infantry, was cited for special courage and daring during the fighting on the Vosges front in August. On 26th of September, Sergeant Fred Worthy was killed in action and his cousin Harold was fatally wounded. Harold five days later passed away from his battle wounds in a hospital."

Breden said the Jerseyville Legion has weathered uncertain times with "good people that go the extra mile."

"We have good leadership especially now," he said. "Our Commander of our post Vernon Timcke, and Manager Dave Dunham, have done a fine job in the last few years.

"We are weathering a storm that at this point no one knows when it will end with COVID-19. We just live a day at a time with a positive attitude. We are here for God and country, family and community. As all of the military organization, we need new members to continue our legacy. Join our Post, or our son's and we need more members in our Women's Auxiliary.

"f not our Post consider our other military organizations here in Jersey County. Marine Corps League Robert Windle Detachment or the Veterans of Foreign Wars. These all are great military organizations. If not these some other military organizations we all need new members.

Breden said COVID-19 has been hard on the Jerseyville Legion and many of their normal events were cancelled.

"Also, we don't have our Queen of Hearts drawing and our fish fries," he added.

Breden added that the Jersey Fair is also another fund-raising opportunity for the club each year. The annual Veterans Day Parade in Jerseyville is another big civic opporunity for the Jerseyville Legion.

"We look forward to celebrating when everything comes back together and COVID-19 is under control," he said. "We are very community driven. We do need new blood to keep things going."

For more information about the Jersevyille American Legion, contact (618) 498-5757. The Jerseyville Legion is also located at 300 Veterans Memorial Parkway, West Fairground Ave., Jerseyville.

Breden closed by saying: "Thank you and God Bless you."

