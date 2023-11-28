JERSEYVILLE - In a hard-fought Mississippi Valley Conference season opener at Havens Gym, Triad jumped out to an early lead and held it throughout the game to defeat Jersey 47-41.

The Knights led all the way through, with edges of 14-6, 25-17, and 36-31 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Panthers 13-10 in the fourth quarter to take the win.

Savannah Hildebrand led Triad with 12 points, while Delaney Hess scored nine points, Erica Boyce had eight points, Makenna Witham scored seven points, Lexi Metcalf hit for six points, and Maddie Hunt had five points.

Jersey head coach Caleb Williams said his team lost a close one last night.

"The first quarter they came out and we struggled to make any shots," he said. "We made some adjustments on defense and gave ourselves a chance to win but we didn't get it done. Our kids played hard and fought the whole way."

Tessa Crawford and Meredith Gray each had 16 points for the Panthers. Cali Breden added five points.

The Knights are now 3-2, while Jersey goes to 2-1.