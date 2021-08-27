ROXANA - Jersey won all three matches to win Group C, while Civic Memorial swept their three matches to take Group D on the second day of the Roxana Invitational girls volleyball tournament on Tuesday.

Group C started out with the Panthers defeating Father McGivney Catholic 12-25, 25-17, 15-9, while Granite City won over Mt. Olive 25-18, 25-20. In the second round of the group, the Warriors upended Jersey 25-22, 22-25, 15-12, while the Griffins defeated the Wildcats 25-14, 25-22. In the final matches of the group, the Panthers won over Mt. Olive 25-15, 25-13 and McGivney defeated Granite 25-18, 20-25, 15-13.

Jersey head girls volleyball coach Toni Goetten is excited about the year ahead with her girls and the victories so far in the Roxana Invitational. She hopes to once again claim the tournament championship. In 2019, the Panthers won the Roxana Invitational title with her as a coach.

Coach Goetten said her girls started a little rough in their first two matches in the tournament but quickly turned around their play. Goetten looks for big things on Saturday from her girls in the Roxana Invite. Jersey plays at noon on Saturday at Roxana against Auburn.

Jersey Stats In Roxana Invitational

Jersey vs. Father McGivney

12-25, 25-17, 15-9

Sammie Malley 6 Digs, 2 aces

Kari Krueger 6 kills,, 7 digs

Dani Long 4 kills, 1 ace

Grace Shalley 4 kills, 1 dig

Jersey vs. Granite City

22-25, 25-22, 15-12

Kari Krueger 5 kills, 8 digs, 1 block, 2 aces

Kendal Davis 3 kills, 2 aces, 3 digs

Brooke Anderson 8 assists, 3 digs

Jersey vs. Mt. Olive

25-15, 25-13

Kari Krueger 4 kills, 2 digs

Dani Long 5 kills

Brooks Anderson 6 assists

Josie Laplant 4 aces, 2 digs

Sammie Malley 6 digs, 1 ace

The final day of the tournament, with the championship match, will be played on Saturday at Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym.

