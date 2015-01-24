Luke Shively has always been a player Jersey could count on in the clutch, but he made a huge shot in a double overtime game near the buzzer to push the Panthers to a 54-52 win over Marquette in the Jersey Tourney.

Marquette tossed a three-point shot at the end of the game that narrowly missed. The fans were on the edge of their seats on both the Jersey and Marquette sides until the final horn went off.

Jake Varble had 18 rebounds in the game for Jersey and both coaches credited the inside rebounding of Varble and teammate Shively as a key to the victory.

