Luke Shively pushes through his game-winning shot in double overtime on Saturday night in the Jersey Tourney.

Luke Shively has always been a player Jersey could count on in the clutch, but he made a huge shot in a double overtime game near the buzzer to push the Panthers to a 54-52 win over Marquette in the Jersey Tourney.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Marquette tossed a three-point shot at the end of the game that narrowly missed. The fans were on the edge of their seats on both the Jersey and Marquette sides until the final horn went off.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jake Varble had 18 rebounds in the game for Jersey and both coaches credited the inside rebounding of Varble and teammate Shively as a key to the victory.

Jake Varble places a shot right before Luke Shively's game-winning shot against Marquette.

Max Goepel, Drake Kanallakan and Zac Ridenhour battle for a loose ball in the Jersey-Marquette game on Saturday night in the Jersey Tourney.

More like this:

Sep 23, 2023 - Week Five High School Football Round-Up: Roxana Moves To 5-0, Marquette Shutout At Home, Triad Holds On For Win Over Jersey

4 days ago - Monday Sports Roundup

Sep 27, 2023 - Tuesday, Sept. 26 Sports Round-Up

Sep 22, 2023 - Thursday Sports Roundup: Tigers Capture Another Girls Tennis Match, McGivney Tops Explorers In Soccer

Sep 20, 2023 - Boys Soccer Round-Up: Redbirds Lose OT Heartbreaker; Triad, Marquette Both Earn High Scoring Shutouts

 