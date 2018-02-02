JERSEYVILLE - Drew Sauerwein signed his letter of intent with St. Ambrose University Thursday afternoon.

Sauerwein will join the Fighting Bees football program in the fall as he continues his academic and athletic career.

As his time with Panthers comes to an end Sauerwein said he looks forward to playing at St. Ambrose.

“I’m excited,” Sauerwein said. “It’s an honor, I fell like this is the perfect school for me, that’s why I chose St. Ambrose.”

