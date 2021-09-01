BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

CARLINVILLE EARLY MEET

BOYS

CARLINVILLE - Jersey's Cole Martinez came in second and teammate Griffin Williams placed fifth as the Panthers came in fifth as a team in the Carlinville Early Meet at Loveless Park.

Rochester won the meet with 32 points, with Lincoln coming in second with 54 points, Pana was third with 94 points, Litchfield was fourth at 102 points, Jersey fifth with 125 points, the host Cavaliers were sixth with 137 points, Auburn came in seventh at 173 points, Greenville was eighth with 208 points and Staunton came in ninth with 215 points.

Lincoln's Brendan Heitzig won the race with a time of 17:28.27, while Martinez was second at 17:46.64, Jack Arends of Rochester was third at 17:58.86, teammate Charlie Archey was fourth with a time of 18:18.08, Williams came in fifth at 18:24.89, Rochester's Ryan Gustafson was sixth at 18:34.45, seventh place went to Ethan Biven of Lincoln at 18:44.21, teammate Jake Biven was eighth at 18:46.69, Rpchester's Max Wilber was ninth at 18:59.05 and teammate Spencer Loy rounded out the top ten at 19:01.45.

In addition to Martinez and Williams, Dax Goetten had a time of 22:12.11, Zane Peterbaugh came in at 23:27.80, Perrin McCoy had a time of 23:58.55, Eli Hetzel came in at 25:39.86, and Adam Kribs had a time of 28:27.67.

Sam Wilson was Carlinville's best runner with a time of 20:53,64, while Hayden Truax came in at 21:30.05, Charlie Wilson had a time of 21:34.77, Alex Scott's time was 21:48.08, Colin Kreipe had a time of 22:28.89, Bill Ratcliff had a time of 22:36.92 and Alex Behme was clocked in 22:59.77.

Trey Luketich was the leading runner for the Bulldogs, with a time of 22:24.70, while Thomas Ogata had a time of 22:32.28, Nick Monahan came in at 22:39.92, Drake Dufrain was clocked in 24:44.70, and Joe Gross was at 32:39.77.

Among Individuals in the race, Marquette Catholic's Parker Macias had a time of 21:00.95, Josh Kreitner came in at 21:56.14, Daniel Kline had a time of 23:17.74 and Ryan DeClue came in at 24:17.52. White Hall North Greene's Damien Goldberg had a time of 22:06.14 and teammate Garrett Newingham came in at 24:06.14.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

CARLINVILLE EARLY MEET

Marquette Catholic's Kailey Vickrey, Katie Johnson, and Paige Rister all finished in the top ten as the Explorers finished second in the Carlinville Early Meet at Loveless Park.

Rochester won the meet with 44 points, with Marquette coming in second at 68 points, Gillespie was third with 82 points, Jersey was fourth at 104 points, the host Cavaliers were fifth with 107 points, Hillsboro was sixth with 147 points and Auburn came in seventh with 149 points.

Colleen Zeibert of the Rockets was the individual winner with a time of 22:34.14, with Sierra Compton of Hillsboro second at 23:02.36, Rochester's Brooke Zeibert was third at 23:14.83, Vickrey was fourth at 23:21.17, Johnson came in fifth at 23:24.74, sixth place went to Mallory Short of Lincoln at 23:25.36, in seventh place was Litchfield's Myka Fenton at 23:26.58, Rister came in eighth at 23:33.59, Erika Gill of Gillespie finished ninth at 23:35.05 and rounding out the top ten was Carlinville's Morgan Carrino at 23:45.80.

Along with Vickrey, Johnson, and Rister, the Explorers had Jaimie Janzenback coming in at 29:28.08, Clair Antrainer was in at 29:32.17, Hudson McCowan was timed in 29:36.30 and Ava Certa had a time of 32:38.24.

The Panthers' top runner was Haile Carter, who had a time of 25:23.42, with Grace Steinacher coming in at 27:09.83, Reese Lorton had a time of 27:14.14, Abi Frailey's time was 28:05.64, Chloe Kallal was in at 29:28.92 and Kate Heitzig had a time of 30:21.64.

Along with Carrino, the Cavvies had Caroline Gibbs in at 23:29.42, Braylee Gilmore was in at 28:27.83, Samantha Scott's time was 29:30.92, Jessica Strube was in at 35:06.42, Sayuri Owada had a time of 36:34.64 and Naomi Owada was in at 37:02.05.

As an individual, White Hall North Greene's Dakota Kitson had a time of 41:21.42.

