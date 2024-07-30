JERSEYVILLE – Cameron Judkins is poised to make significant strides for the Jersey Community High School boys track and field team.

A standout member of the 4x100, 4x200, and 4x400 relays, Judkins has been named a Sparklight Male Athlete of the Month for Jersey.

"He will be the number one sprinter for Jersey coming into the 2025 season," Head Coach Harold Landon said. "He will replace Casey Borkowski, who graduated, next season. He will be able to run the 100, 200, and 400."

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Judkins has already demonstrated his potential, securing second place in both the 100 and 200 meters at the Mississippi Valley Conference Freshman-Sophomore Meet.

His best time in the 200 meters this season was 24.04 seconds.

Again, congrats to Judkins on his Sparklight Male Athlete of the Month honor for Jersey.

More like this: