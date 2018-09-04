JERSEY - Jacob Wargo recently captured the designation 2017-2018 TRIG-STAR for Jersey Community High School in competition held recently.

He is the son of Lisa Wargo of Jerseyville. Jacob had a score of 95 and the highest score in the state of Illinois being a 100.

"Congratulations to Jacob, his teacher Mrs. Lori Thurston and Jersey Community High School for this great accomplishment," said Jersey Superintendent Bradford Tuttle said.

A TRIG-STAR is a mathematics student who has demonstrated in competition that they are the most skilled among classmates in the practical application of trigonometry. The competition for the honor is a timed exercise which is the solving of a trigonometry problem that incorporates the use of right triangle formulas, circle formulas, the law of sines, and the law of cosines. The contest helps to promote careers in surveying and mapping to students at the High Schools across the country.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jacob is currently a senior at Jersey Community High School. His Trigonometry teacher during the competition was Mrs. Lori Thurston, who has been teaching high school mathematics for over 20 years.

Heneghan and Associates, P.C., professional engineers and land surveyors, sponsored this year’s local contest. Josh Stumpe, head of land surveying services for Heneghan and Associates, and chair of the membership committee for the Illinois Professional Land Surveyors Association, presented land surveying to the students as well as administered and graded the Trig-Star test.

If you know a school that is interested in competing in the next contest please contact Josh Stumpe with Heneghan and Associates at 618-498-6418.

"This is a shining example of the partnership between Jersey CUSD 100 and local businesses, providing additional learning opportunities for the students," Heneghan and Associates said in a release.

More like this: