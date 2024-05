Jersey's Illinois State Scholars are announced Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. JERSEY - The Class of 2019 Illinois State Scholars have been announced. Those from Jersey Community School on the list are: Grace Berry, Andrew Bertman, Elizabeth Bray, Kinley Brown, Madisyn Carpenter, John Collins, Ryan Croxford, Jay Goetten, Taylor Goetten, Ronald Guilander, Hannah Hudson, Oliver Johnson, Anna Kraushaar, Hayley Krueger, Sara Lamer, Elsie Loftus, Chelsea Maag, Riley McIntyre, Sally Reed, Libby Roth, Brett Stackpole, Kaitlyn Stellhorn, Hannah Tonsor, Brooke Tuttle and Jacob Wargo. Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! Print Version Submit a News Tip