JERSEYVILLE - Jersey’s girls recorded victory No. 12 Tuesday night with a 25-27, 25-17, 25-23 win over Civic Memorial. The victory was a huge one for the Panthers, Jersey head coach Justin Wilhite said.

The Panthers improved to 12-5 overall on the season, 1-4 in the Mississippi Valley Conference and CM is now 9-12-1 and 0-5 in conference play.

Abby Manns led Jersey with seven kills, Hannah Jones had six kills; Madisyn Carpenter had five kills. Clare Breden had four aces. Katelyn Walker had two aces for Jersey and six digs. Carpenter and Sara Lamer had five digs each. Madison Mason led the Panthers with nine digs.

CM’s Sydney Henke had a strong match at the net with eight kills. Ashlyn Emerick and Mackenzie Cato had 14 assists. Kaylee Klaustermeier contributed nine digs.

“Someone had to walk out with a win and our programs are similar with experience,” Jersey head coach Justin Wilhite said. “Coach Biggs has worked hard with her CM program. Errors are errors and each of us took turns. We were able to turn it around and get the win. The win feels good and hopefully our confidence will keep building.”

Jersey travels to Waterloo Thursday night for its next matchup.

