EVANSTON - The Jersey Community High School girls tennis team, coached by Dan Diamond, finished in 10th place as a team out of 152 1A schools in the two-class system for high school tennis.

Elise Noble and Tessa Crawford finished in the top 12 doubles teams in 1A having wins against Wilmette Regina Dominican, Grayslake Central, Belleville Althoff Catholic, Normal U-High with losses against Lisle Benet Academy and Teutopolis in the Consolation Quarterfinals, earning them All-State Honors.

Article continues after sponsor message

Libby McCormick finished in the top 24 in singles in 1A having wins against Normal U-High, Winnetka North Shore Country Day, Rochester, and losses against Hinsdale South, and Carbondale, earning All-State Honors.

Emma McCormick and Kate Hudson competed as well with losses against Darien Hinsdale South and Rockford Lutheran.

More like this: