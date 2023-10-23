Pictured: Emma McCormick, Kate Hudson, Libby McCormick, Elise Noble, and Tessa Crawford. EVANSTON - The Jersey Community High School girls tennis team, coached by Dan Diamond, finished in 10th place as a team out of 152 1A schools in the two-class system for high school tennis.

Elise Noble and Tessa Crawford finished in the top 12 doubles teams in 1A having wins against Wilmette Regina Dominican, Grayslake Central, Belleville Althoff Catholic, Normal U-High with losses against Lisle Benet Academy and Teutopolis in the Consolation Quarterfinals, earning them All-State Honors.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Libby McCormick finished in the top 24 in singles in 1A having wins against Normal U-High, Winnetka North Shore Country Day, Rochester, and losses against Hinsdale South, and Carbondale, earning All-State Honors.

Emma McCormick and Kate Hudson competed as well with losses against Darien Hinsdale South and Rockford Lutheran.

More like this:

Nov 22, 2023 - Roxana Hoopsgiving Classic Round-Up: Shells Top Defending State Champs; Marquette, Piasa Fall In Final Day Of Pool Play

Nov 9, 2023 - Quarterfinals Preview - Shells Hit The Road For First Time This Postseason

Oct 23, 2023 - Keller Comes Up With First Half Brace, Fahnestock Records Clean Sheet, Explorers Defeat Murphysboro 2-0, Advance To Last 16 In Class 1A  

Nov 6, 2023 - Ponce Leads Shells In Class 1A, Dutton Top Runner For CM In Class 2A At Boys State Cross Country Meets

Oct 30, 2023 - CM Is Third In Class 2A, Roxana Team Qualifies For State In Class 1A, In IHSA Cross Country Sectionals

 