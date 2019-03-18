EDWARDSVILLE - Jersey’s girls' soccer team appears set for a strong season after capturing second place in the highly competitive Metro Cup Soccer Tournament Saturday.

The Panthers blanked Mt. Vernon 4-0 to nab the second-place trophy on Saturday afternoon at Edwardsville.

Maci Bohannon had two goals in the contest for Jersey, one in each half, Natalie Weiner and Gracie Pohlman also tallied goals in the first half.

Jersey head girls coach Brad Kimble said “Immediately after the game, I called the team over to tell them that we just earned second place in the tournament. The looks on their faces and screams of excitement were priceless. I am very pleased with where the team is right now.

"I must say ‘thank you’ to Juergen Huettner and the organizers of the Metro Cup Tournament. They run a fantastic early season tournament and, obviously, we were thrilled to be a part of it. I am proud of the team. We talked about being flexible while maintaining focus on our objectives. We had to rest Sally Hudson due to a minor injury. We also limited Gaby Stephens a bit because she is also nursing a minor pain. So we had a couple of players in different positions, yet we stressed the focus of our style of play.

"They made their adjustments and carried out their tasks efficiently. I think Chloe Whited played three different positions during the course of the game. Our defensive line, led by Jade Witt and Morgan Margherio, really did not allow Mt. Vernon any opportunities to give us pressure. Our midfields built into solid attacks and our goal scorers (Maci Bohannon (junior) Nataly Weiner (sophomore) and Gracie Pohlman (junior) benefitted from their strong efforts.”

Jersey’s soccer girls, 3-1, face Carlinville at Carlinville on Monday.

