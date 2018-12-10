JERSEYVILLE - Jersey’s girls basketball team had a strong start and never looked back in a game against nearby Carrollton on Saturday night at Jersey. Jersey won the contest 67-48 over Carrollton.

Clare Breden scored 20 points and Bella Metzler had 13 as the Panthers outscored the Hawks 43-23 in the middle two quarters in their win.

Hannah Krumwiede had 20 points for Carrollton, while Marley Mullink added 12.

Jersey moves to 5-5 on the season. Carrollton is now 7-5.

Jersey head girls basketball coach Kevin Strebel said: “We ran the floor and thought we could go deeper than Carrollton and showed that tonight this is a deep team. At a certain point, they were getting really tired. We had a lot of even scoring tonight, that was nice. From the three-point range, it was our best shooting night, we were six of 10. We were really good offensively.”

Jersey plays Thursday at Triad and then in a shootout Saturday against a tough Lutheran North team at Bethalto.

Carrollton coach Blaine Hartwick said “Jersey jumped us at the beginning of the game,” which made it difficult to recover.

“We had a couple missed shots at the start and Jersey did a great job of transition getting up and down the floor,” Hartwick said. “They are a bigger school and do have more athletes. We put this on the schedule always be the underdog. This is a great game for us to get good competition. I give credit to Jerseyville; the Breden girl is tough. We scored 48, but can’t give up 67.”

Carrollton plays vs. Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia next there on Monday at home against Western/Seymour on Thursday.

