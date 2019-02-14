WOOD RIVER - Jersey will collide at 7 p.m. Thursday night with Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin for the East Alton-Wood River Class 3A Regional championship.

The Panthers defeated a quality East Alton-Wood River squad 53-27 in the semifinals at Wood River on Wednesday night.

Bella Metzler had 12 points, Clare Breden 11 points, and Abby Manns 10 points for the Panthers. The Panthers are now 22-8 and East Alton-Wood River finishes 16-13. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin has a 25-6 record.

After opening the game with a close first-quarter lead of 14-9, the Panthers stretched the lead by holding the Oilers scoreless in the second quarter.

"The game was moved up from the originally scheduled Friday night game due to weather concerns on Friday," Coach Strebel said.Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

