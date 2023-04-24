Jersey's Gabe Axley Signs With Sydenstricker Nobbe John Deere Technical School For Program Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. JERSEYVILLE - Jersey Community High School senior Gabe Axley signed recently with Sydenstricker Nobbe John Deere Technical School in Wentzville, MO. Only 25 students out of 200 applicants were selected for this 9-month program. He will pay $0 tuition, $0 room, and board, and receive wages while training. Article continues after sponsor message "We used this signing opportunity of a model student, Gabe, to hear from Ben Poletti with SNP to inspire underclassmen industrial arts students," Jersey Community School District said in a comment. Print Version Submit a News Tip