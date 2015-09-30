ELSAH - Jersey junior Ben Flowers and senior teammate Nick Reynolds ran away from the field in the George Havens Invitational on Monday, finishing one, two in the race.

Flowers blazed the tough course in 16 minutes 8 seconds, while Reynolds was the runner-up in 16:45. The two led the team to first place overall with 34 points, ahead of Edwardsville with 36 points.

Auburn recorded 100 points, Civic Memorial 120 points and East Alton-Wood River had 134 points.

“I am more proud of our team finish, it feels even better than my first place,” Flower said. “Nick Reynolds did a great job today and our No. 3 and 4 runners also did a good job. I had to push pretty hard to stay in front of Nick today.”

Jersey coach Harold Landon said he was proud of the effort of his boys and girls on Monday. The girls finished second behind Edwardsville’s 15 points with 75 points.

Mike Roach of Jersey was the fifth place boys finisher with a time of 17:03. Brenden Springman of East Alton-Wood River posted a seventh place time of 17:10, Frank Trost of Civic Memorial was eighth (17:29); Cohl Callies of Civic Memorial ninth (17:30); and Mark Wendell of Jersey was 10th (17:30).

Civic Memorial's Alex Singleton followed four other Edwardsville placers in fifth (20:24). Edwardsville's Julianna Determan won the girls race in a time of 19:45. Natalie Hallid of Alton Marquette was sixth in the girls race (20:42); East Alton-Wood River's Haley Kerpan placed seventh (20:45); and Lily Baumgartner of Carrollton was 11th (21:33).

Landon said he is excited about Saturday’s Jacksonville Invitational Meet.

“We didn’t run this past Saturday and keyed up on the meet Monday,” Landon said. “Saturday’s race at Jacksonville is done in flights. Ben will be pushed to run a fast time. He should break 15 minutes again on Saturday at Jacksonville.”

