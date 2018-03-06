JERSEYVILLE - Two Jersey Community High School football players - Rhylon DeSherlia and Jaden Craigmiles recently signed letters of intent to attend Illinois College in Jacksonville.

DeSherlia was an offensive guard and second-team All-Conference this season; Craigmiles was also an offensive guard for the Panthers.

DeSherlia said he signed with I.C. because he felt comfortable with the coaches and the school atmosphere.

“The coaches made me feel like I was part of the team before I even made my decision,” DeSherlia said. “I plan on graduating with a degree in business. It has been an honor to be a part of the Panther family for the last seven years, everyone has done so much to help me grow and improve my game throughout everything and I’m ready to get started with my new football family!”

Craigmiles said: “I play offensive guard and I signed with I.C. because it had a great family atmosphere and I felt at home there. “I plan on graduating from I.C. with a degree in sports management. It was great to be a Panther and I appreciate everything everyone has done for me, and I’m excited to be a part of my new family.”

