WOOD RIVER - Jersey senior Brooke Tuttle set a goal before the girls golf season started to bring home a Mississippi Valley Conference individual championship.

Tuttle fired an 83 on Wednesday at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River to beat Highland’s Audrey Wilke, who shot an 86.

Civic Memorial captured the team conference championship with a score of 370. Highland was next with 405, followed by Triad with a 428, Waterloo with 447 and Mascoutah with a 459. Maisey Watson led CM with an 87 to finish third individually. Other Eagles team members were Reagan Walters, with a 92, Carmen Phillips, had a 94, and Sophie Bagoue scored a 97.

Jersey head girls coach Bryan Brown said he was exceptionally proud of Tuttle for capturing the individual crown.

Tuttle had a slow start on the Belk Golf Course, but he said she rallied and returned to form. Jersey did not compete in the team competition because of a lack of golfers and Tuttle has been on the boys' squad all season until now, her coach said.

