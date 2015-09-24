JERSEY - Jersey moved to its 11th win on Monday night behind a pair of goals by Ryan Herkert and Jake Ridenhour each during a 7-0 shutout of Roxana.

The Shells fell to 5-6-1 on the year with the loss; the Panthers took their record to 11-1.

HIGHLAND 3, JERSEY 1: Jake Ridenhour’s goal wasn’t enough as Jersey saw a five-match winning streak snapped with a 3-1 Mississippi Valley Conference loss to Highland on the road Tuesday.

The Panthers dropped to 11-2 overall, 3-2 in the MVC; Highland went to 5-7, 2-3 in the league.

“We have been playing really well,” Jersey coach Scott Burney said. “We are sharing the ball and we are showing improvements on our weaknesses each game. We are getting to the tough part of our schedule and seeing what we can do compared to the other teams.”

On Oct. 1, Jersey hosts Mascoutah in its annual Breast Cancer Awareness Match.

