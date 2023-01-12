JERSEY COUNTY - A local woman last seen around the area of Little Piasa Road in Dow has been reported missing by her sister, Angie Vincent-Bollinger.

Kaila, Angie's sister, has not been seen in five days.

Kaila is described as about 5-foot to 5-foot-2 inches tall and 90 to 100 pounds with long hair, brown roots, blonde ends, and wavy when not styled.

She also has several tattoos. She has false teeth her sister said, and she was not sure whether or not she was wearing them.

"It is not like her to go this long without reaching out to someone," her sister said. "She also has an ileostomy, in which she wears colostomy bags."

"If anyone sees her, please contact me and the Jersey County Sheriff's Office," Angie said. "The Jersey County Sheriff's Office are the ones handling the missing person case."

The Jersey County Sheriff's Office phone number is 618-498-6881.

