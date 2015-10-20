Jersey wins volleyball championships Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. JERSEY CHAMPIONS Article continues after sponsor message In photo one, the Jersey Community Lady "Panthers" Freshmen volleyball team placed first in the Alton Frosh Tournament on Saturday, October 18, 2015. Coaches are Brenda McCreary, Angie Beiermann and Bob Siemer. In photo two, the Jersey Community Lady "Panthers" Freshmen volleyball team placed first in the Alton Frosh Tournament on Saturday, October 18, 2015. Coaches are Brenda McCreary, Angie Beiermann and Bob Siemer. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip