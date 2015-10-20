Jersey wins volleyball championships
JERSEY CHAMPIONS
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
In photo one, the Jersey Community Lady "Panthers" Freshmen volleyball team placed first in the Alton Frosh Tournament on Saturday, October 18, 2015. Coaches are Brenda McCreary, Angie Beiermann and Bob Siemer. In photo two, the Jersey Community Lady "Panthers" Freshmen volleyball team placed first in the Alton Frosh Tournament on Saturday, October 18, 2015. Coaches are Brenda McCreary, Angie Beiermann and Bob Siemer.