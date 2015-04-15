Jersey wins quad meet easily at home
Jersey won a quad boys track and field meet on Tuesday at home with 127.5 points, compared to Civic Memorial with 70 points; Bunker Hill with 42.5 points and Greenfield with 31 points.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Jersey coach Harold Landon was pleased with the performance of his squad and said it was a good opportunity to look at some of the depth his squad possessed.
These are key performances in the meet:
Long jump - Brandon Baalman, Jersey, 18-3.5
3,200 Relay – Jersey 9:15: Jarrick Lumma, Marcus Lumma, Nick Loepker, Ben Flowers
Triple Jump – Brandon Baalman, Jersey, 38-6
400 Relay – Jersey – 46.6 : Mitch Goetten, Brandon Baalman, Jonah Baalman, Kyle Walsh
3,200 Run – Mark Wendell, Jersey, 11:32
110 Hurdles – Kyle Walsh, Jersey, 16.7
300 Hurdles – Kyle Walsh, Jersey, 44.3
100 Meters – Stevenson, Civic Memorial, 12.2
800 Meters – McKinney, Civic Memorial, 2:11
Shot Put – Cope, Bunker Hill, 40-9
Discus – A.J. Staples, Jersey, 109-11
800 Relay – Jersey: Brendan Loellke, Walter Becker, Jonah Baalman, Lucas Ross
400 Meters - Marcus Lumma, Jersey, 55.8
1,600 – Ryan Gunter, Civic Memorial, 4:59
High Jump – Austin Kimbrel, 6-0
1,600 Relay – Civic Memorial, 3:44
200 Meters – Walter Becker, 24.6
More like this: