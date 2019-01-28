Listen to the story





SPRINGFIELD - The Jersey Community High School Varsity Dance team brought home two first place and state qualifying dances yesterday at the Mattoon, IL., competition.

The Jersey girls will be competing for state titles in Kick Line and Hip Hop Feb. 9, 2019, in Springfield IL.

The Panthers are coached by Brenda McCreary and Danah McCreary. Members of the JCHS Varsity Dance Team includes:

Alaina Herman

Samantha Schleeper

Sierra Vinyard

Alex Frank

Olivia Dufer

Maura Eads

Kailey Smith

Claire Tilden

Claire Beemer

Jordan Sibert

Andi Trochuck

Sam Weishaupt

Emma Hahn

Gwenda Holmes

Reagen Reynolds

Marissa Schleeper

Ashley Smith

Carley Snider