Jersey Varsity Dance Team captures two first places and state qualifying performances
SPRINGFIELD - The Jersey Community High School Varsity Dance team brought home two first place and state qualifying dances yesterday at the Mattoon, IL., competition.
The Jersey girls will be competing for state titles in Kick Line and Hip Hop Feb. 9, 2019, in Springfield IL.
The Panthers are coached by Brenda McCreary and Danah McCreary. Members of the JCHS Varsity Dance Team includes:
Alaina Herman
Samantha Schleeper
Sierra Vinyard
Alex Frank
Olivia Dufer
Maura Eads
Kailey Smith
Claire Tilden
Claire Beemer
Jordan Sibert
Andi Trochuck
Sam Weishaupt
Emma Hahn
Gwenda Holmes
Reagen Reynolds
Marissa Schleeper
Ashley Smith
Carley Snider