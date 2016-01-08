JERSEYVILLE - Don’t miss this fun-filled, high flying & interactive community event featuring the world famous Harlem Wizards basketball team as they take on the District 100 Teachers & Coaches from all Jersey Community schools at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27.

Learn more about the Wizards now in their 54th season at www.harlemwizards.com. Come cheer on your favorite teachers!

General admission tickets are $7 for students in advance and $10 for adults; and $10 at door for students and $12 for adults.

Courtside Plus tickets are $25 and include courtside seating, a 10-minute exclusive meet & greet with two to three Wizards and a discount on Wizards replica jerseys. Also included is a free hotdog and drink. The Courtside Plus tickets are very limited and on a first come, first serve basis.

Visit http://www.harlemwizards.com to purchase tickets. There will be a free autograph session after the game. This is not a drop-off event, K-6 students must be accompanied by an adult.

