JERSEY - Jersey's soccer team won two of three matches in the weekend tourney at Jersey.

Freeburg captured the Jersey Round-Robin Tournament with a 3-0 record over Friday and Saturday in Jersey.

Freeburg defeated Civic Memorial 4-0 to win the championship Saturday afternoon.
Jersey beat CM 1-0 Friday and lost to Freeburg 5-1 Saturday. Zane Longley had the goal for Jersey Friday evening.

Freeburg topped Jersey 5-1 Saturday. Wyatt Freand had the Panthers’ only goal against Freeburg.

In the other game Saturday, Jersey beat McCluer North 6-0. Freand had three goals and Zac Wargo, Andrew Kribs and Tom Turpin each had goals.

