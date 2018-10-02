Jersey takes two in round-robin soccer tournament
JERSEY - Jersey's soccer team won two of three matches in the weekend tourney at Jersey.
Freeburg captured the Jersey Round-Robin Tournament with a 3-0 record over Friday and Saturday in Jersey.
Freeburg defeated Civic Memorial 4-0 to win the championship Saturday afternoon.
Jersey beat CM 1-0 Friday and lost to Freeburg 5-1 Saturday. Zane Longley had the goal for Jersey Friday evening.
Freeburg topped Jersey 5-1 Saturday. Wyatt Freand had the Panthers’ only goal against Freeburg.
In the other game Saturday, Jersey beat McCluer North 6-0. Freand had three goals and Zac Wargo, Andrew Kribs and Tom Turpin each had goals.
