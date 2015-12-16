Jersey Students of Month are selected Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. JERSEYVILLE - In conjunction with Jerseyville Banking Center, Jersey Community High School has selected their “Students of the Month”. The recipients for the month November are Lindsay Vanost (11th), Makenzie Wintzen (9th), Cheyenne Woolsey (10th) and Bailey Baney (8th). The selection of a “Student of the Month” is based upon the number of F.O.C.U.S. nominations, which a student receives for a given month. F.O.C.U.S. (Finding One Clearly Unique Student) is a program, which was developed by the J.C.H.S. Student Council last year. Each week teachers may recognize students who have performed well in their classes by selecting them as F.O.C.U.S. students for that particular week. Article continues after sponsor message During November, these students received the most F.O.C.U.S. nominations. Because they received the most nominations, they were named “Students of the Month” at J.C.H.S. They are being congratulated by Dalton Baecht of Jerseyville Banking Center. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip