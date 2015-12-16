JERSEYVILLE - In conjunction with Jerseyville Banking Center, Jersey Community High School has selected their “Students of the Month”.  The recipients for the month November are Lindsay Vanost (11th), Makenzie Wintzen (9th),  Cheyenne Woolsey (10th) and Bailey Baney (8th). The selection of a “Student of the Month” is based upon the number of F.O.C.U.S. nominations, which a student receives for a given month.  F.O.C.U.S. (Finding One Clearly Unique Student) is a program, which was developed by the J.C.H.S. Student Council last year.  Each week teachers may recognize students who have performed well in their classes by selecting them as F.O.C.U.S. students for that particular week.

During November, these students received the most F.O.C.U.S. nominations.  Because they received the most nominations, they were named “Students of the Month” at  J.C.H.S.  They are being congratulated by Dalton Baecht of Jerseyville Banking Center.

