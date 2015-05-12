Jersey State Bank welcomes Amanda Beckman
May 12, 2015 3:05 PM
James Hoefert, President of Jersey State Bank is happy to announce that Amanda Beckmann has joined the bank as a full-time Teller. Amanda, a native of St. Louis, graduated with her Bachelor’s Degree from Southeast Missouri State University. Amanda brings with her prior customer service experience. Please join us in welcoming her to Jersey State Bank.
