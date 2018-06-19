GRAFTON – In preparation of a remote ambulance facility, Jersey State Bank has made a donation to the City of Grafton in the amount of $5,000. These funds will be used by the City to renovate and retrofit a prime location and house ambulance services from Jersey Community Hospital to the entire southwestern area of Jersey County.

“As part of this community, Jersey State Bank is proud to lead the fundraising efforts by Mayor Eberlin and the City of Grafton for this much needed service” said Jim Hoefert, President/CEO of Jersey State Bank. “Grafton is not only home to a growing population, it is a tourist destination for thousands during peak seasons and weekends. This will aid in providing additional medical attention in an emergency situation”.

Jersey State Bank, the only locally owned Bank in Jersey County, has a long history as a trusted provider of financial products and services to Jersey County and the surrounding area. Established in 1903, the Bank has assets in excess of $140 million and currently two offices to serve its customers in Jerseyville and Grafton.

