Jerseyville IL (August 25, 2014) Jersey State Bank held a jean day for employees who donated school supplies. Superintendent for Jersey CUSD No 100, Ms. Lori Franke-Hopkins is pictured here along with several of the Jersey State Bank employees accepting the donation.

