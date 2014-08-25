Jersey State Bank supporting the youth of Jersey County
August 25, 2014 10:16 AM
Listen to the story
Jerseyville IL (August 25, 2014) Jersey State Bank held a jean day for employees who donated school supplies. Superintendent for Jersey CUSD No 100, Ms. Lori Franke-Hopkins is pictured here along with several of the Jersey State Bank employees accepting the donation.
