Jersey State Bank announces a competition that enables Illinois high-school seniors to enter a statewide essay-writing contest. It is all part of a program sponsored by Illinois community banks and the CBAI Foundation for Community Banking to increase public awareness of locally owned banks and their contributions to the community.

Jersey State Bank is a member of the Community Bankers Association of Illinois (CBAI), which formed the Foundation in 1996. A monetary award in the amount of $1000 a year for up to four years of higher education will be given to the author of the best essay submitted to the CBAI Foundation by a participating Illinois high-school senior. Up to 12 additional first-place $1,000 awards and 13 second place $500 awards are available throughout the state. An additional $500 will be awarded to the high school of the overall

winner.

Jersey State Bank is also offering $500 for first place, $400 for second place and $300 for third place as a local award. Those will be the essays submitted for the statewide competition.

The bank is working with Jersey Community High School to invite seniors to submit short essays on the theme: The Importance of Community Banking.

Information on the contest is available at the bank and JCHS guidance office; entries must be submitted to the bank or the guidance office by January 8th. The bank will then submit the top three essays to the CBAI Foundation to be eligible for the statewide competition.

www.jerseystatebank.com/images/Image/whitlock_brochure.pdf

