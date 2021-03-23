Jersey State Bank has provided scholarship funds over the past 30 years to increase awareness of locally owned banks and their contributions to the community. The bank is proud to announce this years’ winners of the 2021 Scholarship Essay Contest.

Boston Talley, daughter of Brittany and Jerrod Talley received $1,000 for first place; Cole Spencer, son of Jamie Kallal and Mark Spencer received $750 for 2nd place and Kaylee Vahle, daughter of Brian and Lisa Vahle received $500 for third place. The topic of this year’s essay was “Why is a trusted partner such as a community bank so valuable to have during the global pandemic?”

Check presentations to the winners and their proud parents was held at the bank on March 12th. Mark Schaefer, President and CEO congratulated the students on a job well done and wished them every success for a bright future as they pursue their educational goals at college.

These top three essays have been sent on to the Community Bankers Association of Illinois Foundation for Community Banking to compete regionally and statewide. $21,000 in scholarships will be awarded to high-school seniors statewide.

