JERSEYVILLE - Jersey State Bank is proud to announce that Cheryl Scoggins has been promoted to Systems Manager Officer. Cheryl has 28 years bank experience with Jersey State Bank.

"We have great confidence in her ability as a leader and join in her excitement and enthusiasm relating to the bank’s direction into the future," said Mark Schaefer, President and CEO at Jersey State Bank.

Cheryl’s role in the bank will continue to oversee the Bookkeeping Department along with a strong emphasis on fraud and customer education. Cheryl resides in Jerseyville with her husband, Bill and their children.

Jersey State Bank is the only locally owned Bank in Jersey County with offices in Jerseyville and Grafton.

