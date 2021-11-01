JERSEYVILLE - Jersey State Bank announces a competition that enables Illinois high-school seniors to enter a statewide essay-writing contest. It is all part of a program sponsored by Illinois community banks and the CBAI Foundation for Community Banking to increase public awareness of locally owned banks and their contributions to the community.

Jersey State Bank is a member of the Community Bankers Association of Illinois (CBAI), which formed the Foundation in 1996. A monetary award in the amount of $1,000 a year for up to four years of higher education will be given to the author of the best essay submitted to the CBAI Foundation by a participating Illinois high-school senior. Up to 11 additional first-place $1,000 awards and 12 second place $500 awards are available throughout the state. An additional $500 will be awarded to the high school of the overall winner.

Jersey State Bank is also offering $2,250 as a local award. The same essays sent to the state competition will be judged locally.

The bank is working with Jersey Community High School to invite seniors to submit a one-page essay on the theme “How has the response of community banks differed from that of the megabanks during the global pandemic?”

Article continues after sponsor message

Length of the essay is not to exceed one-page; double-spaced, using Times New Roman font, and 10-12-point size.

Information on the contest is available at the bank by contacting Branch Manager Marcie Tonsor at 618-498-6466 and the school by contacting Guidance Counselor Elyse Rench at 618-498-5521.

Essays must be submitted to the bank by Friday, January 14, 2022. The bank will then submit selected essays to the CBAI Foundation to be eligible for statewide competition.

Based in Springfield, CBAI is a professional association that represents approximately 300 Illinois-chartered banks and thrifts throughout Illinois.

More like this: