Customers able to use payment cards immediately after opening account or replacing a lost or stolen card

Jersey State Bank announced it now delivers payment cards onsite at their Jerseyville branch upon opening an account or replacing a lost or stolen card.

New and existing customers simply walk into the Jerseyville branch and, within minutes, receive a fully functioning, active debit card. The cardholder can immediately use the card and self-selected PIN at the onsite ATM, giving them added confidence that the card works on the spot.

“We know that customers expect superior service from their financial instiution, so we are constantly looking for ways to deliver more convenient banking options to them,” said James Hoefert, President/CEO of Jersey State Bank. “By printing personalized cards onsite and within minutes, our customers can use their bank-issued card as soon as they leave the branch. It’s that fast, convenient, safe and simple.”

To print cards onsite, Jersey State Bank leverages Card@Once®, an instant issuance technology provided by EFT Source, a provider of turnkey card programs for ATM and debit cards. With Card@Once, Jersey State Bank is able to print ready-to-use cards within minutes of opening an account. As a result, cardholders experience a much more positive interaction with branch employees.

Jersey State Bank, the only locally owned Bank in Jersey County, has a long history of providing financial products and services to Jersey County and the surrounding area. Established in 1903, the Bank has assets in excess of $140 million and currently two offices to serve its customers in Jerseyville and Grafton.

