JERSEYVILLE - James Hoefert, President / CEO of Jersey State Bank, is pleased to announce that Marisa Woolsey recently joined Jersey State Bank. Marisa is a lifelong resident of Jersey County. She attended Jersey Community High School and graduated from Missouri Baptist University in 2011 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management & Business Administration, with a concentration in Finance. Marisa joins Jersey State Bank, bringing over 10 years’ experience in the financial industry. Marisa and her husband Adam reside in Jerseyville with their 2 sons.

Marisa’s role as Mortgage Lender consists of providing quality financial services and maintaining strong relationships with new and existing customers.

To learn more about Marisa and loan products that Jersey State Bank offers, please call 618.498.6466 or visit www.jerseystatebank.com.

Jersey State Bank, the only locally owned Bank in Jersey County, has a long history of providing financial products and services to Jersey County and the surrounding area. Established in 1903, the Bank has assets in excess of $140 million and currently two offices in Jerseyville and Grafton to serve its customers.

