JERSEYVILLE – March 1st through the 11th Jersey State Bank hosted a social media contest urging our local communities to vote for their favorite High School Band.

“We believe our local bands keep school spirit alive and we wanted to give the community an opportunity to recognize them” said Laura Stemm, Marketing Manager at Jersey State Bank.

The high school band with the most votes received $250, second place received $100 and third place received $50. Jerseyville received 3,717 votes coming in 1st place. Calhoun placed second receiving 2,952 votes, and Brussels came in third place receiving 2,004 votes.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Jersey State Bank has always strived to invest in the progress of our local schools and we’re proud to see that our local communities took the time to vote and recognize our local bands” said Stemm.

Jersey State Bank, the only locally owned Bank in Jersey County, has a long history of providing financial products and services to Jersey County and the surrounding area. Established in 1903, the Bank has assets in excess of $140 million and currently two offices to serve its customers in Jerseyville and Grafton.

More like this: