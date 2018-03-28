The Jersey Community High School band shows off their $250 check after coming in first place.

JERSEYVILLE – March 1st through the 11th Jersey State Bank hosted a social media contest urging our local communities to vote for their favorite High School Band.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“We believe our local bands keep school spirit alive and we wanted to give the community an opportunity to recognize them” said Laura Stemm, Marketing Manager at Jersey State Bank.

The high school band with the most votes received $250, second place received $100 and third place received $50. Jerseyville received 3,717 votes coming in 1st place. Calhoun placed second receiving 2,952 votes, and Brussels came in third place receiving 2,004 votes.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Calhoun High School band poses with their $100 check after coming in second.

“Jersey State Bank has always strived to invest in the progress of our local schools and we’re proud to see that our local communities took the time to vote and recognize our local bands” said Stemm.

Jersey State Bank, the only locally owned Bank in Jersey County, has a long history of providing financial products and services to Jersey County and the surrounding area. Established in 1903, the Bank has assets in excess of $140 million and currently two offices to serve its customers in Jerseyville and Grafton.

The Brussels High School band displays their $50 check after coming in third.

More like this:

Yesterday - Douglas Ford Named JCMS Student Of The Month For October

6 days ago - Tuskegee Airmen: Brothers in Arms, by Professor John Williams  

Sep 14, 2023 - Elise Noble Named JCHS Student Of The Month For September

Sep 14, 2023 - St. Francis/Holy Ghost Catholic School Hosts 25th Harvest Fest This Weekend

Sep 14, 2023 - “Model Student” Ashley Huang Named A Jersey Community Middle Student Of The Month

 