Jersey State Bank gives to the Angel Tree Program
December 14, 2015 1:00 PM
Employees with Jersey State Bank have adopted Angel Tree as their quarterly charity. Employees are pictured here with Angel Tree Coordinator Janice Arnold; the employees were able to adopt 5 children, along with donations for many others, this is the third year for the employees given to the Angel Tree Program. The Angel Tree Program of Jersey County gives children in a community a special Christmas.
