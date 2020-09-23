JERSEYVILLE - Jersey State Bank, in partnership with Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago, has donated $10,000 to assist in the rehabilitation of Jerseyville’s Susnig Center. The money will be used in unity with the IDNR Park and Recreational Facility Construction (PARC) grant program for improvements at the Susnig Complex, consisting of a new gym floor, new ADA-compliant bleachers and restroom facilities, portable basketball goals, and a new roof over the dining hall area of the adjoining Senior Center. In addition, they will be adding retractable batting cage nets to enable the City to offer indoor baseball and softball facilities in the multi-purpose gym area. These improvements will provide increased recreational opportunities for the community for many years into the future.

“We hope our donation will help bring awareness to this project and encourage our community to donate as well”, said Joni Soer, Senior VP & Chief Financial Officer. “We realize the importance of giving back to our community and will continue to do so whenever we have the ability. We hope our donation will create a ripple of positive impact, which will inspire others to do the same.”

The city is in need of private financial support to make this project a reality. While the PARC grant offers up to 75% grant assistance, the City needs to provide the matching 25% of the $600,000.00 total project cost. Many community members (or their children or grandchildren) have benefitted from programs available at the Susnig Complex over the years. Our hope now is that our community gives back to help make this project a reality.

If you have any questions about the project or the PARC grant, please contact Bob Manns, Director of Public Works, at 618-946-0323 or bmanns@jerseyville-il.us. If you would like to join us in donating to this cause, please contact Tyler Hermens, Director of Parks and Recreation, at 619-498-2222 or thermens@jerseyville-il.us.

Jersey State Bank is the only locally owned Bank in Jersey County and has two offices to serve its customers in Jerseyville and Grafton.

